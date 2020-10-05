UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Cases Surpass 1.5M In Africa

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 04:32 PM

Coronavirus cases surpass 1.5M in Africa

The number of coronavirus cases in Africa surpassed 1.5 million on Monday, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said

ADDIS ABABA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus cases in Africa surpassed 1.5 million on Monday, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said.

At least 36,787 people have died while 1.2 million patients recovered across the continent, it said in its latest update.

Southern Africa recorded 746,500 cases of which the share of South Africa alone stands at 681,300, making the Rainbow Nation the most affected country with 17,000 deaths.

North Africa recorded 354,800 virus cases, West Africa 178,600, East Africa 175,900 and Central Africa 58,100.

At least 11,400 people died in North Africa, 3,400 in East Africa, 2,600 in West Africa and 1,100 in Central Africa.

Some 664,400 patients recovered in Southern Africa, 273,600 in North Africa, 159,700 in West Africa, 101,100 in East Africa and 51,300 in Central Africa.

Meanwhile, schools reopened in Cameroon with strict coronavirus guidelines and orders to acquire ThermoFlash devices for temperature checks.

Officials in the Central African country say routine temperature checks will be carried out every morning before pupils access the school premises.

Some schools will operate in shifts for students, teachers, as well as administrative staff.

Students are obliged to wear masks and wash hands before entering the school premises.

