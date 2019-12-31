UrduPoint.com
Country In Grip Of Severe Cold Wave In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 02:02 PM

Country in grip of severe cold wave in Islamabad

Rain/thunderstorm with light snowfall over mountain is expected in upper hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) Rain/thunderstorm with light snowfall over mountain is expected in upper hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.Dense fog is likely to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh while in few plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during night hours.

Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country while very cold in upper areas.Temperature of some major cities recorded on Tuesday morning:Islamabad and Muzaffarabad one degree centigrade, Lahore three, Peshawar two, Karachi twelve, Murree and Quetta minus one, and Gilgit minus two degree centigrade.

Your Thoughts and Comments

