Country to remain under grip of heat wave conditions: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :The whole country, particularly plain areas, will remain under the grip of heat wave conditions during the next few days, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The met office has advised the people to take precautionary measures during the period to prevent severe heat.

The synoptic situation has indicated prevalence of continental air over most parts of the country.

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

However light- rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kashmir.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas. However, 02 mm of rain was recorded in Rawalakot, Murree and 01 mm in Kalam.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded today was Jacobabad, Sibbi 47 C, Larkana, Khairpur, Dadu, Bahawalpur and Khanewal 46 C.