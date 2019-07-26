UrduPoint.com
Countrywide Torrential Rains Expected From August, 2 : Azmat Hayat Khan

Fri 26th July 2019

The Chief Meteorologist Azmat Hayat Khan Friday predicted that next rain spell was expected from August, 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The Chief Meteorologist Azmat Hayat Khan Friday predicted that next rain spell was expected from August, 2 .

Talking to a private news channel, he said the expected Monsoon spell would brought high to very high level flood in River Ravi, Chanab ,Jehlum and its adjacent areas, adding torrential and persistent rains could raise the water level beyond the alarming point.

The widespread rains were expected in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad,Sialkot,Narowal , Quetta and Zhob. It was also expected that four lac cusec water would be flowing in eastern rivers due to torrential rain spell, he mentioned.

A red alert had been issued for the people living in the catchment areas of eastern rivers or near the rain water drains as the expected Monsoon rains could bring urban flood which would create the havoc for the slum-dwellers, he added.

The current spell was beneficial for the rice and sugarcane crops, adding the rain water to some extent would help to control the water scarcity as well, he stated.

He also suggested that farmers and others should try to preserve rain water and save the bed-level.

More Stories From Weather

