CTP Devise Murree Traffic Plan For Snowfall Season

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2023 | 09:44 PM

Traffic police have devised a comprehensive plan for Murree for the snowfall season according to which entry of heavy vehicles in the city has been banned, a City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesman said

He said an emergency Help Line 051-9269200, had also been introduced for facilitating the tourists. Citizens, having complaints, can contact police round the clock, he added.

He informed that the Help Line centre is also serving as a control room from where all possible facilities are being provided to the tourists and all out efforts are being made to cope with any untoward situation.

He said that 163 traffic wardens and officers had been deployed at all important points of the city. Several points had also been reserved for car parking, he added.

Different main roads including Kashmir Point, Mall Road, Guldana Road and other roads had been closed for two-way traffic, he said adding that tourists should cooperate with traffic police so that traffic mess particularly during snowfall season could be avoided.

He said, that though the snowfall makes the ‘Queen of Mountains’ even more beautiful which attracts the citizens due to the massive influx of tourists, problems are also faced at some points. Traffic remains slow as the wet roads get slippery.

He informed that on the directives of Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Syed Khurram Ali and City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan directed the Traffic Wardens to make best possible arrangements for the snowfall season.

Two traffic control rooms at Jinnah Hall Murree and Suni Bank Traffic Choki had been established to facilitate the tourists while 12 facilitation centres had also been set up.

