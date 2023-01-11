UrduPoint.com

CTP Issues Rain Advisory For Road Users In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023 | 08:27 PM

CTP issues rain advisory for road users in Rawalpindi

The City Traffic Police, Rawalpindi has issued an advisory for road users urging them to exercise caution, adhere to safety rules and keep driving slow, during rainy weather

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police, Rawalpindi has issued an advisory for road users urging them to exercise caution, adhere to safety rules and keep driving slow, during rainy weather.

The advisory was issued on the special directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimur Khan.

Drivers have been advised to keep a proper distance from the next vehicle.

"Motorcyclists should take special care on slippery roads. Avoid distraction, wrong overtaking and over-speeding, and use fog light in case of fog", the advisory read.

The CTO directed the traffic police officials to perform their duties more diligently in order to maintain flow of traffic during rain, and urged the citizens to cooperate with them.

Related Topics

Weather Police Road Vehicle Traffic Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

16 ex-football stars to compete in padel-tennis to ..

16 ex-football stars to compete in padel-tennis tournament in Sharjah

14 minutes ago
 German watchdog criticises Google over user data ..

German watchdog criticises Google over user data practices

8 minutes ago
 Protected areas cannot be advertise for lease: Chi ..

Protected areas cannot be advertise for lease: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court ..

8 minutes ago
 Anti-coal protesters dig in as German police clear ..

Anti-coal protesters dig in as German police clear protest camp

8 minutes ago
 ICT admin to hold "Capital Book Fair" from January ..

ICT admin to hold "Capital Book Fair" from January 14

8 minutes ago
 Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs M ..

Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu codoles deat ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.