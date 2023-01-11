CTP issues rain advisory for road users in Rawalpindi

The City Traffic Police, Rawalpindi has issued an advisory for road users urging them to exercise caution, adhere to safety rules and keep driving slow, during rainy weather

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police, Rawalpindi has issued an advisory for road users urging them to exercise caution, adhere to safety rules and keep driving slow, during rainy weather.

The advisory was issued on the special directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimur Khan.

Drivers have been advised to keep a proper distance from the next vehicle.

"Motorcyclists should take special care on slippery roads. Avoid distraction, wrong overtaking and over-speeding, and use fog light in case of fog", the advisory read.

The CTO directed the traffic police officials to perform their duties more diligently in order to maintain flow of traffic during rain, and urged the citizens to cooperate with them.