CTP issues traffic advisory for Murree visitors

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Following snowfall in Murree and surrounding areas, the Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) issued an advisory for the visitors heading to the hill station to ensure there is low air pressure in their tyres and keep their fuel tank full.

A CTP spokesperson said, the CTP had made special traffic arrangements and devised a comprehensive plan to facilitate tourists heading to Murree to enjoy snowfall.

In this regard, he said that they had deployed senior traffic officers of the CTP to monitor traffic arrangements in the hill station to ensure smooth and safe traffic flow during the snowfall.

A dedicated, emergency helpline 051-9269200, has also been introduced for tourists which citizens can call around the clock.

He further said that the helpline will also serve as a control room from where all possible facilities would be organised for tourists and that they were making efforts to cope with any untoward situation.

The CTP official further said that they had increased the number of traffic wardens, junior traffic wardens � under the supervision of inspectors � which had been deployed at all key points of the hill station.

Moreover, they have designated several points for car parking. A number of main roads including Kashmir Point, Mall Road, Guldana Road and other roads had been closed for two-way traffic to ease traffic flow.

He urged the tourists to cooperate with traffic police so that the traffic mess, particularly during snowfall, could be avoided.

He said, the CTP provided help and assistance to nearly 6555 tourists during last three days.

He said though the snow blanket made the "Queen of Mountains" even more beautiful, which attracted a large number of tourists, motorists face severe traffic congestion. Moreover, as the roads get wet and slippery, the traffic moves ever slower. In this regard, he also advised the visitors to ensure functioning and fully charged car batteries so that their vehicles are mechanically fit for the extreme environment.