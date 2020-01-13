UrduPoint.com
Current Rain Spell Reduces Fog Impact In Capital

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 01:39 PM

Director Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Zaheer Babar Monday said current rain spell has reduced the fog impact in Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Director Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Zaheer Babar Monday said current rain spell has reduced the fog impact in Federal Capital.

He informed the reason behind production of smog and fog was smoke of automobiles, adding, when the atmosphere containing carbon suspended particles then it turns into smog.

He said a strong westerly wave was affecting most upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Tuesday morning.

He said widespread rain occurred in all districts of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Snowfall also recorded in Quetta, Zhob, Malam Jabba, Kalam, Parachinar Bagrot, Skardu, Hunza, Astore, Pattan, Chilas and Murree.

