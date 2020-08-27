Current torrential rain spell breaks rainfall record of more than 90 years in Sindh province

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said that current torrential rain spell has broken the rainfall record of more than 90 years in Karachi and other parts of the province and urged all the stake-holders to contribute in ameliorating the situation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said that current torrential rain spell has broken the rainfall record of more than 90 years in Karachi and other parts of the province and urged all the stake-holders to contribute in ameliorating the situation.

Talking to Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah over telephone, the PPP Chairman called for well-coordinated emergency steps to control the heavy downpour ravages, its current and aftershocks as nation requires unified response to a calamity, which humans have no power to overcome overnight, said the statement released here on Thursday.

Bilawal asked Sindh Chief Minister to utilize all the available resources at Sindh government's disposal to drain out the stagnant rain water from the low-lying areas of Karachi for restoration of normal supplies.

He said that rescue and relief operations must be expedited as life of each and every citizen was very important for the state as well as the government tiers.

Bilawal also asked all political leaders to put back their political differences aside, and help people protect themselves with the help of government and the institutions involved, in rescue and relief operations.

PPP Chairman said that this rain spell had broken the records of nearly hundred years and safeguarding the masses, their lives, properties and assets was our collective responsibilities.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari again asked the PPP elected representatives, office-bearers and workers to help the people to cope up with the situation.

He praised those who have already been working 24/7 to assist the citizens during this worst monsoon season across Sindh and sought prayers for them to be able to continue their efforts.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah assured the Party Chairman that Sindh government was carrying out every step for rescue and relief and all the Cabinet members are on the ground to monitor and assist the administration in helping people in this need of hour.