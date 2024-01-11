Current weather causes viral infections: Health experts

The number of patients with viral diseases like flu, chest infection and pneumonia has increased during last month as government and private hospitals and clinics witnessed rush of the patients especially infants and children

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The number of patients with viral diseases like flu, chest infection and pneumonia has increased during last month as government and private hospitals and clinics witnessed rush of the patients especially infants and children.

According to the doctors, the current very cold weather is the causes of viral infections especially chest infection and fever in rural and urban parts of the northern Sindh.

Most of the patients especially children had contracted viral diseases like influenza, bronchitis, nasal allergy, asthma, soar throat, chest infection, pnemonia, dry cough and scabies.

Flu-related diseases have caught a large number of people particularly children and infants as patients with such diseases are seen in great number at the government as well as private hospitals.

Chil Specialist, Dr Zulifqar Soomro told APP on Thursday, the common cold and flu in children should not be taken lightly as these might lead to lower respiratory tract infections including pneumonia, while stressing the need to take additional care of the health of children in winter, adding that the parents should dress their children in complete warm clothes.

“I also advised the parents not to overheat the children and just put on sweater and warm clothes as some times overheating is also not good for them.” He said that one of the basic causes of various diseases is that people do not know how to safeguard their children. He said if proper care was not taken, complications such as ear and sinus infections, pneumonia and high fever might occur.

Dr Najia, when contacted said that most of the patients came here from the slum areas as the people complained that they could not keep their children warm because of electricity and gas load shedding.

She said that severe cold and dry air may cause respiratory tract infections and as well trigger asthma among people of all age groups. “It is need of the time to create awareness among public regarding protection from infections,” she said.

Dr Najaf Ali Shah said that people should use green tea, coffee and tea to avoid viral infections. He said that people should pay more attention to the kind of shoes they wear. Shoes should neither be too tight nor should they squeeze the toes; they should allow space for moving the toes but should not allow feet to be exposed to harsh weather, he said.

We should also avoid high heels daily and restrict them to occasional use, he stressed.

Dr Mansoor Memon, working in a Government hospital, Ranipur, suggested that one should give one’s feet a 30-second inspection daily to check for any peeling skin, unnatural moistness or to rule out any discolouration, redness, cracks or other abnormalities. Upon discovering any of the above-mentioned problems we should consult a doctor as soon as possible.

He said that foot care also depends on good posture. It is important to stand straight, with weight balanced on both feet and the toes pointing straight ahead. If sitting for long periods, ensure that you move your feet and ankles frequently to keep circulation active, he added.

To avoid diseases, experts suggest keeping the feet dry. Diabetics must take special care of their feet and in case they notice anything unusual they must consult a good doctor as soon as possible.