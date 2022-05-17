Day temperatures to be increased slightly till Friday; PMD

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :The day temperatures will be slightly increased from Wednesday till Friday in most parts of the country, according to the weather experts, compelling the citizens to take precautionary measures, stay indoors at peak hours and avoid unnecessary visits outside.

However, the temperatures will be normalized in most parts of the country including upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from Friday onwards for few days in result of the dust storm, wind and cloudiness.

The reason for the early heat wave is the impact of climatic changes throughout the world as per the weather experts however it requires extra precautions by the citizens.

Talking to APP, Spokesperson, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Dr. Zaheer Ahmad Babar said the day temperatures will slightly increase in most parts of the country especially the plain areas of Sindh, Southern Punjab, Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan till Friday.

However the temperatures will be normalized after Friday with chances of light rain along with gusty winds and dust storm in upper Punjab upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit- Baltistan which would bring relief to the heat stricken people during the next week, he said.

Earlier, PMD in its advisory indicated that the day temperatures are likely to rise from May 18 which may cause water stress on water reservoirs, crops, vegetable and orchards.

The high temperature may cause increased energy and water demand and the base flow may further increase in the rivers during the next week. The high temperature may cause heat stroke and senior citizens and children are more vulnerable.

The met office advised the general public to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and take precautionary measures and farmers to manage crop water accordingly.

Special care should be taken for the needs of livestock and pets. Judicious use of water is requested in all aspects of life.

