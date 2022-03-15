UrduPoint.com

Day Temperatures To Rise 7-10 Degree Celsius: PMD

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Day temperatures to rise 7-10 degree celsius: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country, while hot in plain areas of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country, while hot in plain areas of the country.

Day temperatures will be 07 to 10 C higher than normal in most parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country. Rain occurred in Kalam, Peshawar, Attock and Gilgit Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 04 mm, Peshawar 01, Punjab: Attock 03, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore and Bagrote 01mm.

The highest temperatures recorded were Shaheed Benazirabad 44 C ,Mithi and Sibbi 42 C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Attock

Recent Stories

Buddhism conference unveils potential of religious ..

Buddhism conference unveils potential of religious tourism in Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Chief Secretary directs strict action against ille ..

Chief Secretary directs strict action against illegal mining

1 minute ago
 PDWP approves Rs.6631m project for North Wazirista ..

PDWP approves Rs.6631m project for North Waziristan

1 minute ago
 RPO Multan holds Orderly Room

RPO Multan holds Orderly Room

2 minutes ago
 'SOPs to eradicate dengue being implemented'

'SOPs to eradicate dengue being implemented'

4 minutes ago
 MD SSWMB directs to start GTS for operation of PCT ..

MD SSWMB directs to start GTS for operation of PCTS in Korangi

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>