Day temperatures to rise 7-10 degree celsius: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country, while hot in plain areas of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country, while hot in plain areas of the country.

Day temperatures will be 07 to 10 C higher than normal in most parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country. Rain occurred in Kalam, Peshawar, Attock and Gilgit Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 04 mm, Peshawar 01, Punjab: Attock 03, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore and Bagrote 01mm.

The highest temperatures recorded were Shaheed Benazirabad 44 C ,Mithi and Sibbi 42 C.