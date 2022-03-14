Day temperatures to rise from 5-8 C;PMD

Day temperatures are likely to be 05 to 08 C higher than normal in central and southern areas of the country in next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Day temperatures are likely to be 05 to 08 C higher than normal in central and southern areas of the country in next 24 hours.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot in plain areas of the country in next 24 hours.

Continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, weather remained dry in the most parts of the country.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during this time span was Leh 00C, Babusar and Astore 01C whereas the highest temperatures remained Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu 42C.