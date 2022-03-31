Day temperatures to rise in central, southern parts of country: PMD

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday indicated chances of day temperatures to remain 09-11 degree celsius above normal in Central and Southern parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, light rain occurred in Bagrote and Gilgit.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Mithi 44 V, Chhor, Sibbi 43 and Lasbela 42 C.