UrduPoint.com

Day Temperatures To Rise In Central, Southern Parts Of Country: PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Day temperatures to rise in central, southern parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday indicated chances of day temperatures to remain 09-11 degree celsius above normal in Central and Southern parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday indicated chances of day temperatures to remain 09-11 degree celsius above normal in Central and Southern parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, light rain occurred in Bagrote and Gilgit.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Mithi 44 V, Chhor, Sibbi 43 and Lasbela 42 C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Lasbela

Recent Stories

Opposition leaders' involvement in 'regime change ..

Opposition leaders' involvement in 'regime change plot' cannot be ruled out: Faw ..

41 seconds ago
 Batkhela wins first DC Malakand Football Cup

Batkhela wins first DC Malakand Football Cup

43 seconds ago
 NATO to Adopt Next Strategic Concept in June - Sto ..

NATO to Adopt Next Strategic Concept in June - Stoltenberg

44 seconds ago
 Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Skoda Recall 100,000 Cars ..

Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Skoda Recall 100,000 Cars Worldwide Due to Fire Hazard - ..

47 seconds ago
 US Expands Russia Sanctions Authorities to Apply t ..

US Expands Russia Sanctions Authorities to Apply to Aerospace, Marine, Electroni ..

11 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court reserves decision on appeal r ..

Islamabad High Court reserves decision on appeal regarding chairman senate's pol ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.