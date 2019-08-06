DC directs for precautionary measures before new spell of monsoon rains

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Tando Mohammad Khan Yasir Bhatti has directed the officials to take precautionary measures before new spell of monsoon rains to be started from August 8 and ensure availability of pumping machines.

He was chairing a meeting on Tuesday at his office to review arrangements for upcoming monsoon rains predicted by the Pakistan Meteorological department.

The deputy commissioner directed the irrigation officials to ensure patrolling at the embankments and the canals to avoid any breaches occurring during rains.

The Municipal officials were directed to drain out accumulated rainwater from low lying areas and ensure smooth working of drainage system in city areas.

On the occasion, the Colonel Shafat of Baloch Regiment told the meeting that this time heavy rains are predicted therefore they must be prepared to face any untoward situation.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner I, Mohammad Hassan Khaskhely, the Deputy Director Social Welfare Mohammad Uris Khaskhely, the District Forest Officer Zubair Ahmed Channar and officials of Public Health Engineering, Health, education, Wapda, Municipal Committee and other related departments were attended the meeting.