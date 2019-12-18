UrduPoint.com
DC Directs For Removing Snow From Roads In Galiyat

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 04:48 PM

DC directs for removing snow from roads in Galiyat

Deputy Commissioner Abbotabad Amir Affaq has directed the concern departments to resolve the problems of people visiting Galiyat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbotabad Amir Affaq has directed the concern departments to resolve the problems of people visiting Galiyat.

He said this in a meeting here at his office which was attended by DG Galiyat Development Authority, Xen C&W, Deputy Director KPHA, police department and officials of other departments.

The DC directed the concerned authorities to clear roads and remove snow from all the tourists resorts in the area. He assured that all available resources would be utilized to facilitate the tourists and locals of the area.

