DC Directs To Remain Alert During Monsoon Season

22 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 05:02 PM

DC directs to remain alert during monsoon season

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Muhammad Ali Randhawa Thursday directed all officials of government departments to remain alert to handle anticipated flood and rains situation during monsoon season across the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Muhammad Ali Randhawa Thursday directed all officials of government departments to remain alert to handle anticipated flood and rains situation during monsoon season across the district.

Presiding over a meeting civil defence, rescue 1122 and other departments, DC asked to remain alert and keep their machinery in functional position to meet any emergency during rainy season. He said there would be no leniency for negligent officers.

Officers of health, irrigation, rescue and civil defence departments briefed the DC on machinery and their preparations to meet any emergency situation in monsoon season.

