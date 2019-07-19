UrduPoint.com
DC For Early Completion Of Arrangements To Deal With Potential Rains, Flood

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 05:54 PM

DC for early completion of arrangements to deal with potential rains, flood

The Deputy Commissioner Capt (Redt) Bilal Shahid Rao has directed to ensure cleanliness of drainage channels and availability of all machinery required to rapid disposal of rain water during expected monsoon

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Capt (Redt) Bilal Shahid Rao has directed to ensure cleanliness of drainage channels and availability of all machinery required to rapid disposal of rain water during expected monsoon.

The DC, presiding over a meeting of Oversight Committee of Public Health Engineering Department on Friday, directed to carry out all cleanliness work of all disposal drains within a week and all rural drainage schemes made functional while attaching priority to such schemes those could be made operational with minor works.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, the DC also directed to provide lists of those schemes where staff was required so that the staff could be appointed there after taking approval as per relevant rules.

Officials of Public Health Engineering and Revenue Departments attended the meeting.

