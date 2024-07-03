Open Menu

DC Hub Chairs Meeting To Review Pre-monsoon Rain Arrangement

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 07:50 PM

DC Hub chairs meeting to review pre-monsoon rain arrangement

Deputy Commissioner Hub Ruhana Gul Kakar, on special directive of Commissioner Kalat Division, here on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements and preparations for pre-monsoon rains and disaster action plan to cope with possible flood situation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Hub Ruhana Gul Kakar, on special directive of Commissioner Kalat Division, here on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements and preparations for pre-monsoon rains and disaster action plan to cope with possible flood situation.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Hub Muhammad Ali Durrani, Assistant Commissioner Winder Ameer Hamza Baloch Tehsildar Gadani Maqbool Xen Irrigation Jabar Zehri and officials of concerned departments.

The DC directed the heads of relevant departments to take precautionary measures and take all necessary steps to deal with the monsoon emergency and the possible flood situation.

It was also decided in the meeting that cleaning of other drains including the main drain passing through Hub city would be ensured before the monsoon.

She said that under the Disaster Action Plan, the District Health Officer (DHO) would set up health camps for health emergencies saying that low-lying areas and drains would be monitored during the monsoon.

The Deputy Commissioner said that instructions had been issued to the relevant departments to keep heavy machinery ready all the times to cope with the flood situation in time to prevent the public damage. The District Heads should use their skills to tackle the emergency situation in monsoon and to remain the public alert about the flood situation in advance and be prepared at all times so that pre-emptive measures can be taken in case of any kind of emergency, she said.

Related Topics

Flood Alert Kalat Hub Muhammad Ali All Rains

Recent Stories

US mortgage applications fall as rates rebound fro ..

US mortgage applications fall as rates rebound from 3-month low

43 seconds ago
 Custom officials visits NH&MP office

Custom officials visits NH&MP office

46 seconds ago
 FC to assist police in strengthening Muharram-ul-H ..

FC to assist police in strengthening Muharram-ul-Harram security: IG

48 seconds ago
 Country prosperity links with industry growth: MEP ..

Country prosperity links with industry growth: MEPCO GM

20 minutes ago
 Exhibitor applications open for China's 2025 impor ..

Exhibitor applications open for China's 2025 import expo

20 minutes ago
 IG Punjab issues relief orders on requests of poli ..

IG Punjab issues relief orders on requests of police employees, their families

20 minutes ago
FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

20 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects work pace at Bund Road proje ..

Commissioner inspects work pace at Bund Road project package-II

20 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General Calls for Positive Resolution ..

UN Secretary-General Calls for Positive Resolution in Imran Khan's case

48 minutes ago
 CUI, CERN to strengthen, expand collaboration

CUI, CERN to strengthen, expand collaboration

55 minutes ago
 IGP awards Ghazi Medals to 18 constables of Bahawa ..

IGP awards Ghazi Medals to 18 constables of Bahawalpur region

55 minutes ago
 5 children drown in Awaran canal

5 children drown in Awaran canal

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather