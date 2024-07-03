DC Hub Chairs Meeting To Review Pre-monsoon Rain Arrangement
Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 07:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Hub Ruhana Gul Kakar, on special directive of Commissioner Kalat Division, here on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements and preparations for pre-monsoon rains and disaster action plan to cope with possible flood situation.
The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Hub Muhammad Ali Durrani, Assistant Commissioner Winder Ameer Hamza Baloch Tehsildar Gadani Maqbool Xen Irrigation Jabar Zehri and officials of concerned departments.
The DC directed the heads of relevant departments to take precautionary measures and take all necessary steps to deal with the monsoon emergency and the possible flood situation.
It was also decided in the meeting that cleaning of other drains including the main drain passing through Hub city would be ensured before the monsoon.
She said that under the Disaster Action Plan, the District Health Officer (DHO) would set up health camps for health emergencies saying that low-lying areas and drains would be monitored during the monsoon.
The Deputy Commissioner said that instructions had been issued to the relevant departments to keep heavy machinery ready all the times to cope with the flood situation in time to prevent the public damage. The District Heads should use their skills to tackle the emergency situation in monsoon and to remain the public alert about the flood situation in advance and be prepared at all times so that pre-emptive measures can be taken in case of any kind of emergency, she said.
