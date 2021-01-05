UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Orders Wasa To Ensure Immediate Disposal Of Rainwater

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

DC orders Wasa to ensure immediate disposal of rainwater

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed the Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) to take steps for immediate disposal of rainwater from city roads and low-lying areas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed the Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) to take steps for immediate disposal of rainwater from city roads and low-lying areas.

He was visiting various parts of the city to check removal of rainwater from different areas on Tuesday.

He visited Samundari Road, Allama Iqbal Colony, Narwala Road, Jail Road, Bashir Nizami Chowk, Abdul Rasheed Ghazi Chowk, Iqbal Stadium, General Bus Stand, Abdullahpur, Sitiana Road, Sir Syed Town, Dijkot Road, Samanabad, Jhang Road, Jinnah Colony, Guru Nanak Pura, Gulbarg, Canal Road, Jaranwala Road and Ghulam Muhammad Abad and directed the Wasa officers to remain in the field during rain and remove all obstacles in removal of rainwater.

Related Topics

Water Jail Road Jhang Jaranwala Ghazi Muhammad Ali All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan to continue support to kashmiris in strug ..

49 seconds ago

Beijing at brush strokes of a Russia painter

50 seconds ago

MoHAP launches &#039;Together We Move&#039; campai ..

11 minutes ago

EU Expresses Concern on Iran's Decision to Increas ..

54 seconds ago

Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa share Quaid- ..

18 minutes ago

Shortage of cotton yarn risks value-added textile ..

56 seconds ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.