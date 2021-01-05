DC orders Wasa to ensure immediate disposal of rainwater

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed the Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) to take steps for immediate disposal of rainwater from city roads and low-lying areas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed the Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) to take steps for immediate disposal of rainwater from city roads and low-lying areas.

He was visiting various parts of the city to check removal of rainwater from different areas on Tuesday.

He visited Samundari Road, Allama Iqbal Colony, Narwala Road, Jail Road, Bashir Nizami Chowk, Abdul Rasheed Ghazi Chowk, Iqbal Stadium, General Bus Stand, Abdullahpur, Sitiana Road, Sir Syed Town, Dijkot Road, Samanabad, Jhang Road, Jinnah Colony, Guru Nanak Pura, Gulbarg, Canal Road, Jaranwala Road and Ghulam Muhammad Abad and directed the Wasa officers to remain in the field during rain and remove all obstacles in removal of rainwater.