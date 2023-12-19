Open Menu

DC Pishin For Safety Arrangements In View Of Possible Heavy Rains, Snowfall

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2023 | 09:34 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pishin Captain (R) Juma Dad Khan Mandukhel on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding preparations and safety arrangements of the departments concerned in view of the possible heavy rains and snowfall in winter

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners of all Tehsils and officers of other relevant departments including Irrigation Department, PDMA, education, Health, C&W and Municipal Corporation.

In the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner discussed cooperation and maintenance of storm drains under the comprehensive strategy between the concerned departments.

Directing the improvement and cleaning of the sewage system, he said that action should be taken against the encroachments on all storm drains before the rains and snowfalls saying that in this regard, the concerned departments should ensure immediate implementation.

He also directed the concerned institutions to complete all their preparations before the rainy season while the necessary machinery, dewatering pumps and rescue personnel should be kept alert.

He said that all the concerned departments should take measures on a war footing in view of the expected heavy snowfall and rains so that financial and human losses could be reduced in the event of rains.

The DC directed all the concerned departments to prepare an advance contingency plan to deal with any emergency situation in the rains that the low-lying areas should be identified so that the district administration would use all resources to save the citizens from immediate hardships.

In this regard, no negligence will be tolerated while keeping an eye on the small and big storm drains, if there is any problem, it can be solved immediately, he said.

Deputy Commissioner instructed the Xen Irrigation Department to ensure the presence of SDOs and staff including machinery while the Health Department should ensure full attendance of staff in all hospitals and continue to take measures for availability of medicines and provision of other facilities.

