DC reviews arrangements for expected monsoon rains in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Javed Ahmed Monday presided over a meeting with the relevant officers of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to review the arrangement made for the expected monsoon rains here at his office.

The meeting was attended by officers of PDMA, Sui Southern Gas Company, Health, food, TMAs, Local Government, Public health, PPHI and others.

During the meeting, the deputy commissioner strictly directed the concerned officers of PDMA to stay in close liaison with the district administrations in the field during heavy rains.

He further directed them that all necessary arrangements along with availability of machinery should be made properly so as to avoid any untoward situation during rain emergency.

He directed them that all sort of necessary facilities and machinery should also be provided to the concerned district administration to cope with any emergency situation.