Dealing with Climate Change

Writer : Rofia Khalid

There is no denying the fact that climate change is one of the biggest threats being faced by the entire globe, today. The gravity of this issue can be gauged from the fact that it is being dealt internationally and there is almost no national or international forum, where the drastic impacts of climate change are not discussed at regular intervals. Various international accords have been made to thwart its dire impacts but still there is a lot to do to save the current generation and the one to come.

The alarming pace at which the climate has changed is generally attributed to the rapid growth in population and industrialization in the mid twentieth century. Owing to the industrialization, the global average temperature has raised, glaciers have started melting at a rapid pace and the sea level is constantly rising leaving the world at the constant threat of food shortage, frequent weather shifts and floods. If seen in this context, climate change is associated with the mankind and none other than we humans have brought the globe today at this stage, where we are vulnerable to climate change.

Today this issue is being dealt with iron hands at each level by the national and international government organizations, but unless its dire impacts are not acknowledged by the individuals and serious efforts on their behalf are not taken, there is no ray of hope and all the national and international efforts are in vain. The best output regarding this threat can only be yielded when it is dealt collectively by the government as well as individuals. Therefore, it is duty of each and every individual to acknowledge the adverse impacts of climate change and do whatever one can feel necessary to counter it.

The first step towards combatting this threat can be acknowledging it as a threat and taking effective steps in order to prevent the climate from further being worsened. Once the people take this issue seriously and recognize that how they are being affected by the change in climate, there can be observed a paradigm shift towards their behavior in their daily lives. Since deforestation, immense consumption of energy, excessive use of plastic and rapid development in transportation are few of those major factors, which have adversely affected the climate and are directly being caused by the general masses, therefore, the awareness regarding these areas can also play a vital role in combatting it. Once general awareness towards the micro level would be spread, people would become more conscious while cutting down the trees for unnecessary use. Moreover, it is also quite possible that people would start thinking towards panting more trees, which can be a very great omen regarding this campaign.

In addition to this, the people will start using energy in an economic manner and pay a special attention towards its wastage. The economic use of energy will not only beneficial in protecting the climate from being polluted but also lessen down their burden from paying heavy charges in the form of utility bills.

The production of energy via renewable source of energy at the micro-level, such as, solar energy and wind turbine can be highly beneficial, if one has enough capacity, otherwise, merely, the economic use of energy must be ensured. Likewise, it has been observed that these days the use of plastic has been so frequent that each individual is using 5-10 plastic bags at the regular basis, without even thinking a bit about its adverse impacts. It is an open secret that plastic bags are made up of non-renewable sources and they cannot be destroyed which makes them the permanent member of the environment, once they are manufactured. Therefore, they keep on polluting the oceans, ecosystems, urban drainage systems and many other parts of the environment. Keeping in view, its catastrophic impacts, different governments have put a ban on their use. But it is a wild goose chase for a government to ensure it throughout their ambit, therefore, such bans are restricted to specific areas. Therefore, it is the responsibility of an individual now to ensure that plastic bags are not being used by them, wherever they are.

Last but not the least, rapid development in the transportation is also one of the major factors that has brought the world today on the brink of this catastrophic end. It is generally observed that the use of public transport is least preferred by the people and more and more personal transports are being used. Where the excessive use of private transport is creating various traffic, psychological and economic impacts, it is adversely affecting the climate on the regular basis making it more and more polluted. Therefore, it is pertinent for every individual to avail more public transport services rather than their personal transport.

Keeping in view the above statements, it can be safely concluded that climate change is affecting almost each and every creature in various forms throughout the globe and several regional, national and international organizations are working to combat this threat. But the most important step regarding to counter this threat can be acknowledging it as a threat on micro level and playing an effective role by each and every individual to counter this threat. Although climate change is irreversible, however, the economic use of energy, plastic bag, wood and transportation can play a significant role in thwarting its adverse impacts.