December Likely To Have Two Rain Spells: PMD
Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The month of December is likely to have two rain spells according to the weather experts which would help improve air quality by reducing smog and minimizing travel hazards.
A senior Meteorologist of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Imran Siddiqui stated, "While November has been largely rainless in recent years, December is expected to experience two rain spells."
Although the intensity of the rainfall cannot yet be determined, it is likely to significantly alleviate smog levels, he said while talking to APP on Tuesday.
The weather is expected to remain cold and dry in most parts of the country over the next few days, with very cold conditions prevailing in the northern regions.
According to the PMD forecast, fog patches are likely to form in the plains of Punjab and upper Sindh during the morning and night hours.
As per synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.
In the past 24 hours, scattered rain, wind, and thunderstorms were reported in parts of Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeastern Balochistan, Punjab, and upper Sindh, along with snowfall in Kalam. Cold and partly cloudy conditions were observed in other regions.
Rainfall was recorded as follows: in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mir Khani received 21mm, Kalam 17mm, Dir 7mm, and Chitral and Pattan 3mm; in Punjab, Joharabad recorded 6mm, and Multan Airport, Murree, Sargodha, and Bhakkar recorded 1mm each; in Balochistan, Barkhan received 2mm; and in Sindh, Jacobabad recorded 1mm. Snowfall in Kalam was recorded at 07 inches.
The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh at -08C, Gupis and Hunza at -03C, Skardu at -02C, and Kalam at -01C.
The expected rainfall in December is anticipated to bring much-needed relief to areas facing air quality challenges and reduce travel disruptions caused by smog and fog.
