Dense Fog Blankets Plain Areas In Punjab, Sindh

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 01:35 PM

Dense fog again blanketed several cities of Punjab and Sindh on night between Wednesday and Thursday, paralyzing routine life and badly disrupting the road traffic

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th December, 2019) Dense fog again blanketed several cities of Punjab and Sindh on night between Wednesday and Thursday, paralyzing routine life and badly disrupting the road traffic.The Motorway sections from Lahore to Abdul Hakim (M3) and Multan to Sukkur (M5) have been shut down as visibility was down to zero metres due to dense fog.

Dense fog has also disrupted flow of traffic at the National Highway in Lahore, Chiniot, Okara, Sahiwal, Burewala, Multan, Bahawalpur, Lodhran, Chishtian, Khanewal, Chichawatni, Mian Chunu, Pattoki, Habibabad, Renala Khurd and adjoining areas as visibility was very low.The Motorway police have advised the drivers to switch on fog lights while driving at very slow speed as the visibility was dropped to zero metres due to dense fog.

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling.

