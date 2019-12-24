Dense fog claims four lives, three wounded in Khairpur

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Four people were killed while three other sustained injuries as a passenger van collided with a truck near Larkana bridge in Khairpur on Tuesday.

Rescue sources informed the ill-fatted incident occurred due to dense fog as the visibility was zero in the area,a private news channel reported.

The bodies and injured were taken to a nearby hospital for medico-legal process,moreover the bodies were handed over to their heirs after autopsy, they further stated.