Dense Fog Disrupts Road Traffic In Punjab, KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 12:42 PM

Dense fog disrupts road traffic in Punjab, KP

Dense fog blanketed different cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on night between Sunday and Monday, paralyzing routine life and disrupting road traffic

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th December, 2019) Dense fog blanketed different cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on night between Sunday and Monday, paralyzing routine life and disrupting road traffic.The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities of Punjab.

According to a Motorway spokesman, the Motorway section from Sher Shah Interchang to Sukkur (M5) has been closed as visibility was very low.Similarly, Motorway section from Peshawar to Swabi (M1) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also been closed due to dense fog.The Motorway police have advised the drivers to switch on fog lights while driving at very slow speed as the visibility was dropped to zero metres due to dense fog.

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling.

Your Thoughts and Comments

