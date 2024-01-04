Dense fog hits Northern Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Most districts of Northern Sindh including Sukkur, are hit by dense fog all around with people facing difficulties especially those reporting to their respective offices by 8.00 a.m. as the visibility is recorded only 2 meters.

Sukkur division was reigned by dense fog early morning where the visibility was low. The citizens were advised to use fog glasses.

Local Meteorological Department officials said on Thursday the weather has become colder due to fog and the minimum temperature of Sukkur city is 7.5 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is 14 degrees Celsius.