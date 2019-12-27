Dense fog hits several cities in Punjab

Dense fog has blanketed several cities of Punjab on night between Thursday and Friday, badly disrupting the road traffic and paralysing routine life, Dunya News reported

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th December, 2019) Dense fog has blanketed several cities of Punjab on night between Thursday and Friday, badly disrupting the road traffic and paralysing routine life, Dunya news reported.The Motorway Section from Khanewal to Multan (M4), Motorway Section from Shorkot to Shamkot (M4) and Motorway Section from Rahim Yar Khan to Multan (M5) have been shut down as visibility was down to zero metres due to dense fog.Dense fog has also disrupted flow of traffic at the National Highway in Multan, Khanewal, Mian Channu, Chicha Watni, Lodhran, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Sangla Hill, Chishtian, Bahawalnagar and adjoining areas as visibility was very low.

The Motorway police have advised the drivers to switch on fog lights while driving at very slow speed as the visibility was dropped to zero metres due to dense fog.

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling.Dense fog has also affected the flight schedule at the Multan Airport due to low visibility. According to sources, at least 16 domestic and international flights were delayed due to fog.