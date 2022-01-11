UrduPoint.com

Dense Fog Likely In Plain Areas Of Punjab, KP, Upper Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 08:07 PM

Dense fog is likely to prevail in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Frost is expected in Islamabad and Potohar region during morning hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas on Wednesday.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Kalam -14 C, Ziarat, Leh -13, Astore -12, Gupis -10, Kalat -07, Skardu -06, Malam Jabba, Bagrote, Dir -05, Rawalakot, Hunza -04, Shopian, Pulwama , Baramulla, Drosh, Quetta -03, Chitral, Kakul, Parachinar, Murree -02, Saidu Sharif, Mir Khani, Garhi Dopatta, Dalbandin and Anantnag -01 C.

