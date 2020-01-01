Dense fog likely to persist

Dense fog is likely to persist in the provincial metropolis and most of the plain areas of Punjab during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Dense fog is likely to persist in the provincial metropolis and most of the plain areas of Punjab during the next 24 hours. However, rain is expected in districts of Gujranwala , Gujarat, Hafizabad Jhelum , Bhakar, Khushab Rawalpindi and Sargodha

According to Met department, the fog is likely to prevail in Lahore, Gujranawala, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Multan divisions during morning and night hours.

Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

On Wednesday, minimum temperature in the city is expected at 4 degree celsius.

As per synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is likely to affect western and upper parts of the country from today and likely to persist during next 48 hours.