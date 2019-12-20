UrduPoint.com
Dense Fog Likely To Persist In Plain Areas Of Punjab ,Upper Sindh 20 Dec 2019

Dense fog likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab ,Upper Sindh 20 Dec 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast dense fog would prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during next 24 hours.

Light rain-thunderstorm (light snowfall over hills) expected at isolated places in districts of Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country while very cold in upper areas,a MET office reported.

Weather remained dry and cold in most parts of the country while very cold in upper areas. However, rain occurred at few places in Quetta, Nokundi, Dalbandin, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Jacobbabad and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall(mm): Balochistan: Quetta 06, Punjab: Faisalabad 02, Jhang 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Gupis 01.

Minimum temperatures (C):Skardu, Gupis, Bagrote -08C, Astore, Kalam, Hunza -06C, Parachinar -04C, Malamjabba -03C, Gilgit, Rawalakot and Dir -02C.

