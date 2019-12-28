Dense fog likely to prevail in Islamabad, most plan areas 28 Dec 2019

Dense fog is likely to prevail in capital, most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh while in few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Dense fog is likely to prevail in capital, most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh while in few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours on Sunday

According to National Weather Forecasting Center, Islamabad, cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country while very cold weather to grip upper areas of the country.

During last 24 hour, most plains areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh remained under the grip of dense fog. Weather remained dry and cold in most parts of the country while very cold in upper areas during this time period.

Today's lowest minimum temperatures (C) were recorded as Skardu -18C, Astore, Gupis -12C, Bagrote -11C, Gilgit -08C, Kalam , Parachinar,Chakwal -05C and Kalat -04C.