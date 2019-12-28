UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dense Fog Likely To Prevail In Islamabad, Most Plan Areas 28 Dec 2019

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 06:51 PM

Dense fog likely to prevail in Islamabad, most plan areas 28 Dec 2019

Dense fog is likely to prevail in capital, most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh while in few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Dense fog is likely to prevail in capital, most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh while in few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours on Sunday.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center, Islamabad, cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country while very cold weather to grip upper areas of the country.

During last 24 hour, most plains areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh remained under the grip of dense fog. Weather remained dry and cold in most parts of the country while very cold in upper areas during this time period.

Today's lowest minimum temperatures (C) were recorded as Skardu -18C, Astore, Gupis -12C, Bagrote -11C, Gilgit -08C, Kalam , Parachinar,Chakwal -05C and Kalat -04C.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Parachinar Gilgit Baltistan Chakwal Kalat Skardu Sunday

Recent Stories

Alleged Sexual exploitation of girls at Kashana La ..

7 minutes ago

112Th Midshipmen, 21st SSC course commissioning pa ..

2 minutes ago

Technical Concerns About Russian Rocket for Lunar ..

2 minutes ago

West should learn from Pakistan how to fight again ..

2 minutes ago

Alpine skiing: Men's World Cup downhill results

2 minutes ago

Zelenskyy's Office Confirms Exchange of Prisoners ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.