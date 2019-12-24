Dense fog likely to prevail in most plain areas 24 Dec 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dense fog is likely to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh while in few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Dense fog is likely to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh while in few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

"Frost is also likely to be observed in few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pothohar region during the period", said National Weather Forecasting Center (NWFC) of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), here on Tuesday.

Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country while very cold in upper areas, it added.

According to synoptic situation, dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Today's lowest minimum temperatures were recorded at Skardu -13C, Gupis, Astore -09C, Kalat, Bagrote -07C, Kalam -06C, Parachinar, Gilgit -05C, Quetta, Malamjabba -04C and Hunza -03C.