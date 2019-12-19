Dense Fog likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab, Upper Sindh

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Dense Fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours on Friday.

According to National Weather Forecasting Centre Islamabad, cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country while, light rain/drizzle may occur at few places.

During past 24 hour, weather remained dry and cold in most parts of the country while very cold in upper areas. However, rain occurred at few places in Kalat, Nokundi, Dalbandin and Gilgit Baltistan.

Snowfall is also recorded in Skardu during the period.

Rainfall(mm) were recorded at Gilgit Baltistan: Skardu 04, Balochistan: Kalat 01 and snowfall at Skardu: 02 inches.

Today's lowest minimum temperatures (C) were recorded at Skardu -11C, Astore -10C, Gupis , Bagrote -08C, Parachinar, Gilgit, Hunza -05C, Rawalakot , MalamJabba and Dir -02C.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present along western parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24 hours.