Dense fog likely to prevail in plain areas,upper Sindh

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast dense fog in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during next 24 hours, while in few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast dense fog in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during next 24 hours, while in few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours.

Cold and dry weather expected in most parts of the country while very cold with cloudy weather condition in upper areas,a MET Office reported.

Minimum temperatures (�C) recorded in Skardu -21�C, Gupis -11�C, Astore, Bagrote -10�C, Kalat -06�C, Kalam, Gilgit, Parachinar -05�C, Bannu -04�C, Chillas, Murree and Quetta -03�C.