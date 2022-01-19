Dense fog likely to prevail in provincial capital

Dense fog is likely to prevail in the provincial capital and other plain areas of the province during the next couple of days

According to the Met. department, cold and dry weather is expected in most districts while dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas.

However, light rain/snow is expected in Jhelum, Murree, Galiyat and surroundings, while partly cloudy weather in Pothohar region during night.

On Wednesday, the provincial metropolis and adjoining areas received light to moderate rain.

During the past 24 hours, rain occurred in Murree 04 mm, Bhakkar, Gujrat 03 mm, Sialkot (AP 02, city 01), Lahore (City, AP) 02, Kot Addu, Hafizabad, Joharabad and Chakwal 01 mm.

As per synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting western and upper upper parts of the country.