Dense fog likely to prevail in Punjab

Dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab during the next 24 hours

According to the Met office, the fog will prevail in Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Narowal, Sargodha, Sialkot, TT Singh, Hafizabad, Jhang, Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, D.

G Khan and Rajanpur during morning and night hours.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather is expected in the province.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature in the city was expected at three degrees celsius.

As per synoptic situation, dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.