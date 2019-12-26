UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dense Fog Likely To Prevail In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 09:03 PM

Dense fog likely to prevail in Punjab

Dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met office, the fog will prevail in Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Narowal, Sargodha, Sialkot, TT Singh, Hafizabad, Jhang, Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, D.

G Khan and Rajanpur during morning and night hours.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather is expected in the province.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature in the city was expected at three degrees celsius.

As per synoptic situation, dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Weather Punjab Gujrat Okara Jhang Sargodha Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Bahawalnagar Hafizabad Narowal Rajanpur Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Venezuelan Opposition Continues Attempts to Topple ..

2 minutes ago

City Traffic Police Rawalpindi issue traffic plan ..

2 minutes ago

IGP Sindh chairs meeting on law and order

2 minutes ago

Ruet-e-Halal Committee to decide about Jamadi-ul-A ..

6 minutes ago

Rana Sanaullah released from Camp Jail

6 minutes ago

Putin Currently Not Planning to Attend Munich Secu ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.