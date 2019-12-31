UrduPoint.com
Dense Fog Likely To Prevail In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 08:23 PM

Dense fog likely to prevail in Punjab

Dense fog is likely to prevail in the provincial metropolis and most of the plain areas of Punjab during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Dense fog is likely to prevail in the provincial metropolis and most of the plain areas of Punjab during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met department, the fog is likely to prevail in Lahore, Gujranawala, Gujrat, Narowal, Sargodha, Layyah, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, M.B.Din, Sialkot, T.

T Singh, Hafizabad, Jhang, Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, D.G Khan and Rajanpur during morning and night hours.

Cold and dry weather is also expected elsewhere in the province.

On Tuesday, minimum temperature in the city is expected at 3 degree celsius.

As per synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave is likely to affect western and upper parts of the country from tomorrow (Wednesday).

