Dense Fog To Continue In Plain Areas Of Punjab, KP, Upper Sindh

Published January 27, 2022 | 08:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Dense fog is likely to prevail in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -16 C,Kalam -13, Astore -10, Ziarat, Gupis, Skardu -09, Kalat -08, Hunza -07, Parachinar, Bagrote, Malamjabba -05, Quetta, Dir, Dir, Rawalakot, Pulwama, Shupiyan, Baramulla, -04, Bunji, Drosh, Murree, Dalbandin -02, Srinagar, Mirkhani and Moenjodaro -01 C.

