Dense fog to dominate in plain areas including Punjab, Upper Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Dense fog is to remain dominated in most plain areas including the Punjab and Upper Sindh while in few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours.

According to Met office, the fog will prevail in Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Narowal, Sargodha, Sialkot, TT Singh, Hafizabad, Jhang, Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, DG Khan and Rajanpur during the morning and night hours.

However, the cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country while very cold in upper areas, private news channel reported.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:�Islamabad zero and Murree three degree centigrade,� Lahore six, Karachi twelve, Peshawar and Muzaffarabad one, Quetta minus zero and Gilgit minus six degree centigrade.

Moreover, the thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities of Punjab including in Chichawatni, Mian Channu and Lahore.

The motorway police urged the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and advised the drivers to use fog lights while driving.

Poor visibility caused by dense fog caused the accident, local police had said.