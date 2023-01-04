UrduPoint.com

Dense Fog To Engulf Plain Areas Of Punjab, KP, Upper Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2023 | 07:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

While very cold weather is expected in upper parts and north Balochistan during the period.

Dense fog is likely to occur in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

Frost is expected in the Potohar region during morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan. Dense foggy conditions prevailed over plain areas of Punjab.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -17 C, Skardu -12, Astore -11, Ziarat, Gupis -10, Kalam -09, Kalat -08, Quetta, Gilgit, Bagrote, Parachinar-06, Dir and Rawalakot -05 C

