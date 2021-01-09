UrduPoint.com
Dense Fog To Engulf Plain Areas Of Punjab, Upper Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 04:24 PM

Dense fog is expected to engulf the plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during the next 24 hours according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)

The synoptic situation has indicated prevalence of continental air over most parts of the country.

The met office has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan on Sunday. While very cold weather will prevail in upper areas of the country and North Balochistan.

The snowfall recorded during the last 24 hours was 02 inches in Malam Jabba. The rainfall (mm) recorded during period was in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 06, Dir (upper 04, lower 02), Balakot 02, Kakul, Saidu Sharif 01 and Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 01.

The lowest minimum temperature recorded during the last 24 hours were Kalat, Ziarat Leh -12 C, Gupis -11, Quetta -10, Kalam, Bagrote -09, Astore, Hunza, Dalbandin, Pishin -08, Mastung, Malam Jabba, Skardu and Parachinar -07 C.

