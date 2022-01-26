UrduPoint.com

Dense Fog To Engulf Upper Sindh, Plain Areas Of Punjab, KP: PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Dense fog to engulf upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab, KP: PMD

Dense fog will engulf upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Dense fog will engulf upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Mainly, very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours During the last 24 hours, the weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

However, rain with snow occurred in Kashmir, Sialkot, Narowal and Murree.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 09 mm, Airport 06), Garhi Dupatta 07, Kotli 01, Punjab: Narowal 06, Murree 04, Sialkot 01 mm.

The snowfall (inches) recorded was Murree 1.5 and Skardu Trace.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -13 C, Kalam -11, Ziarat, Kalat -10, Gupis -09, Astore -08, Skardu -07, Parachinar -06, Malamjabba, Quetta, Hunza, Bagrote -05, Zhob, Dir, Drosh, Pulwama, Shupiyan, Baramulla, Anantnag -03, Rawalakot, Dalbandin -02, Kakul and Murree -01 C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Punjab Murree Parachinar Zhob Sialkot Narowal Dir Kalat Skardu Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Dalbandin Kotli Ziarat Garhi Dupatta Airport

Recent Stories

Spike in Omicron cases: RTA accelerates operation ..

Spike in Omicron cases: RTA accelerates operation against SOPs' violators

1 minute ago
 Romania to Take Steps to Increase NATO Presence in ..

Romania to Take Steps to Increase NATO Presence in Country - President

1 minute ago
 Lebanon, Syria and Jordan Sign Deal to Supply Elec ..

Lebanon, Syria and Jordan Sign Deal to Supply Electricity to Lebanon

1 minute ago
 CM's aide directs finalizing formalities for setti ..

CM's aide directs finalizing formalities for setting up KP MMC

1 minute ago
 UNICEF launches campaign to boost COVID-19 vaccina ..

UNICEF launches campaign to boost COVID-19 vaccinations in Africa

5 minutes ago
 KP Food Authority discards 5000 ltr fake juice

KP Food Authority discards 5000 ltr fake juice

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>