Dense fog to engulf upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab, KP: PMD

Dense fog will engulf upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Mainly, very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours During the last 24 hours, the weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

However, rain with snow occurred in Kashmir, Sialkot, Narowal and Murree.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 09 mm, Airport 06), Garhi Dupatta 07, Kotli 01, Punjab: Narowal 06, Murree 04, Sialkot 01 mm.

The snowfall (inches) recorded was Murree 1.5 and Skardu Trace.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -13 C, Kalam -11, Ziarat, Kalat -10, Gupis -09, Astore -08, Skardu -07, Parachinar -06, Malamjabba, Quetta, Hunza, Bagrote -05, Zhob, Dir, Drosh, Pulwama, Shupiyan, Baramulla, Anantnag -03, Rawalakot, Dalbandin -02, Kakul and Murree -01 C.