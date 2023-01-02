UrduPoint.com

Dense Fog To Occur In Plain Areas Of Punjab, KP, Upper Sindh

Dense fog is likely to occur in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, fog is likely to prevail over Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda and Dera Ismail Khan while in Punjab, dense fog is likely to prevail over Lahore, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Okara, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Dera Ghazi Khan.

In Sindh, fog will engulf Sukkur, Larkana, Hyderabad and Mohenjodaro during morning hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan.

Frost is expected in the Potohar region during morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -15 C, Astore -12, Skardu -11, Kalam, Gupis, Ziarat -09, Hunza -07, Kalat -06, Parachinar, Bagrote, Dir -05, Gilgit and Rawalakot -04 C.

