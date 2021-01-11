Dense fog to prevail in city Lahore

Dense Fog is likely to prevail in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Dense Fog is likely to prevail in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

According to Meteorological department, dense fog is likely in Rawalpindi, Jehlum, Gujranwala, Lahore, Khushab, Noorpurthal, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Toba Tek Singh, Joharabad, Jhang, Okara, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Mianwali, D.G Khan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Khanpur and Rahim Yar Khan. However, cold and dry weather is expected in other parts of the province.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 14 and 4 degrees Celsius respectively on Monday.