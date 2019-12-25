Dense fog to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh, KP 25 Dec 2019

Dense fog is likely to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh while in few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours on Thursday

"Frost is also likely to be observed in few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pothohar region during the period", said National Weather Forecasting Center, Islamabad.

Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country while very cold in upper areas.

During past 24 hour, most plains areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh remained under the grip of dense fog.

Weather remained dry and cold in most parts of the country while very cold in upper areas.

Today's lowest minimum temperatures (C) were recorded at Skardu -16C, Astore -11C, Gupis -09C, Kalat, Bagrote , Kalam -07C, Parachinar, Quetta, -05C , Gilgit - 04C, Dir, Bannu and Mirkhani -03C.

According to synoptic situation, "dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country".