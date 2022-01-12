UrduPoint.com

Dense Fog To Prevail In Plain Areas Of Punjab, KP, Upper Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Dense fog is likely to prevail in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Dense fog is likely to prevail in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas. Cloudy weather is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while cloudy weather and light rain with snow is expected in Gilgit Baltistan and adjoining areas.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas. However, 01 mm rain and light snow was recorded in Skardu.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh, Kalam -14 C, Astore -12, Gupis -10, Kalat, Skardu -08, Hunza, Bagrote, Anantnag -05, Dir, Malamjabba, Shopian, Pulwama -04, Rawalakot, Baramulla, Drosh -03, Mir Khani, Kakul, Murree -02, Chitral, Parachinar, Bunji and Garhi Dopatta -01 C.

