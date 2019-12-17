UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dense Fog To Prevail In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 06:52 PM

Dense fog to prevail in Punjab

Dense-to-moderate fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of the Punjab during night and morning during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Dense-to-moderate fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of the Punjab during night and morning during the next 24 hours.

Fog would prevail in Lahore, Gujranawala, Sargodha, Sialkot, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Jhang, Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Dera Ghazi Khan, according to local Met department.

Mainly cold and dry weather in the provincial metropolis and other parts of the province is predicted during the next 24 hours.

As per synoptic situation, dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 15 degree celsius.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Weather Punjab Sahiwal Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Sialkot Bahawalnagar Hafizabad Toba Tek Singh

Recent Stories

“Pervez Musharraf can’t be traitor at any cost ..

18 minutes ago

Frequent flyers to Dubai can avoid waiting for eye ..

39 minutes ago

Noor Bukhari rules out rumors about her fifth marr ..

41 minutes ago

Almost 200 Rohingya caught fleeing Bangladeshi cam ..

2 minutes ago

Church of England's new number two aims to help he ..

2 minutes ago

Two scholars to defend PhD thesis on Dec 18

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.