Dense fog to prevail in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Dense-to-moderate fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of the Punjab during night and morning during the next 24 hours.

Fog would prevail in Lahore, Gujranawala, Sargodha, Sialkot, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Jhang, Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Dera Ghazi Khan, according to local Met department.

Mainly cold and dry weather in the provincial metropolis and other parts of the province is predicted during the next 24 hours.

As per synoptic situation, dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 15 degree celsius.