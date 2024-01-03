Open Menu

Dense Fog, Visibility Level Decreases In Sukkur

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2024 | 09:18 PM

District city Sukkur and its adjoining areas have faced dense fog on Wednesday which decreased visibility level by seven to ten meters

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) District city Sukkur and its adjoining areas have faced dense fog on Wednesday which decreased visibility level by seven to ten meters.

According to a spokesperson,the early morning, decreasing visibility level and increasing coldness in the weather.

The local Met Office has forecast more fog for district for next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature 8.5 centigrade was recorded on Thursday.

The fog has also been forecast for Khairpur and Ghotki districts.

